Home / World News / British Airways, Boots staff's payroll data compromised by cyberattack

British Airways, Boots staff's payroll data compromised by cyberattack

British Airways, owned by IAG, said it had notified affected employees and was providing them with support

Reuters
British Airways, Boots staff's payroll data compromised by cyberattack

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

British Airways and retailer Boots said their staff were amongst those hit by a cyber attack on Zellis, a payroll provider used by hundreds of companies in Britain.
 
British Airways, owned by IAG, said it had notified affected employees and was providing them with support.
 
"We have been informed that we are one of the companies impacted by Zellis' cybersecurity incident which occurred via one of their third-party suppliers called MOVEit," BA said in a statement on Monday.
 
Part of the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Boots said the attack had included some of its employees' personal details.
 
"Our provider assured us that immediate steps were taken to disable the server," Boots said.
 
Boots employs over 50,000 people in Britain, while British Airways has about 30,000 staff.
 
U.S. security researchers warned on Thursday hackers had stolen data from the systems of a number of users of file transfer tool MOVEit Transferone one day after the maker of the software disclosed that a security flaw had been discovered.
 
The compromised data includes names, addresses and national insurance numbers, said the Daily Telegraph newspaper, which first reported which companies had been affected by the breach.
 
(Reporting by Sarah Young in London and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Paul Sandle)

Also Read

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

Indian Railways denies IRCTC data breach but launches investigation

Jet airways revival hits new snag as banks push back on funding

Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty

No cyber attack or hacking of census data: Ajay Kumar Mishra informs LS

GM to invest $1 bn in Flint plants to boost heavy-duty truck production

China's top investment bank CITIC cuts base salary by up to 15%: Report

British PM Rishi Sunak confirms plans to house illegal migrants on ships

Spotify to lay off 200 workers in podcast division, about 2% of streamers

OpenAI boss 'heartened' by talks with leaders over will to contain AI risks

Topics :British AirwaysbootsData breachHacking

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story