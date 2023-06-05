Home / World News / Spotify to lay off 200 workers in podcast division, about 2% of streamers

Spotify to lay off 200 workers in podcast division, about 2% of streamers

The company has resorted to aggressive expansion to supplement its earnings from music streaming with other revenue-generating formats such as podcasts

Reuters
Spotify to lay off 200 workers in podcast division, about 2% of streamers

Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
Spotify Technology SA said on Monday it would lay off 200 employees in its podcast division, representing about 2% of the audio streamer's worldwide workforce.
 
The company has resorted to aggressive expansion to supplement its earnings from music streaming with other revenue-generating formats such as podcasts, spending more than $1 billion on them and adding popular names such as Joe Rogan to its roster.
 
"We are expanding our partnership efforts with leading podcasters from across the globe with a tailored approach optimized for each show and creator," Spotify said.
 
The company said in January it planned to cut 6% of its staff and would take a related charge of up to $50 million.
 
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

