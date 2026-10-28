British PM Andy Burnham commits to 'strongest possible' links with India

Andy Burnham marked his first Diwali as British Prime Minister with a commitment to build the "strongest possible" links with India, as he hailed the wide-ranging contributions of the British Indian communities to the country.

Addressing the annual celebration of the festival of lights at 10 Downing Street here on Tuesday evening, Burnham said he hoped that the Labour government led by him would help bring light and hope for people in the spirit of Diwali.

After the lighting of ceremonial lamps and a rendition of the 'Hanuman Chalisa' by young devotees, to which Burnham and his wife Marie-France van Heel were seen clapping along, the British PM committed to keeping the proverbial flame of harmony burning stronger.

"We are trying to bring the light back, and bring the hope back, and bring the positivity and the unity back," said Burnham. "I will do everything I can within my power to make that [flame] stronger and stronger, and always in my position, recognise the huge contribution of all of our communities, our Hindu community, our Sikh, Jain communities, our Muslim communities. "That's what makes this country such a wonderful place, and it is a wonderful place. And we're so lucky to live in it. And I can assure you that the government will continue to back you in everything that we do," he said.

Referencing the recent Great North trade delegation to India involving the mayors from across northern England, Burnham added: "I can say that as Prime Minister, I will be building the strongest possible links with India. "We're just celebrating the return of our mayors. The Great North went to India recently, our Northern mayors, and made a huge impact with our business secretary [Jonathan Reynolds]." Burnham was introduced by one of the senior-most Indian-origin ministers in his Cabinet, Kanishka Narayan, who is the country's first Minister for Artificial Intelligence. The Bihar-born Welsh politician quoted from the 'Bhagavad Gita' to note that the "light of a shining lamp doesn't flicker in a windless place".

"I often feel that those of us from the British Asian community have felt in the last few months and years that the politics of this country, the light of our politics, has flickered in the winds of division," said Narayan. "One of the things I felt from my boss, the Prime Minister, is that his light has steadied those winds of division, and instead brought us to a much steadier light of Diwali today," he said. A reading from the 'Gita' by the president of the Hare Krishna Temple in Watford, Visakha Dasi, and apoetry for world peace by a BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha representative completed the celebrations at Downing Street, which had been adorned with diyas and flowers for the occasion.

The festive celebrations are in full swing in London in the lead up to Diwali on November 8, with British Indian think tank 1928 Institute recently organising the annual India All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) celebrations. AI Minister Narayan and Foreign Office minister Uma Kumaran were among the key speakers at the event last week. "It feels fitting that we're coming together to celebrate an extraordinary connection and partnership that exists between the people of the United Kingdom and India, a partnership built over many, many years between our governments and our businesses. And behind all of this is an extraordinary connection between our people," said Kumaran, of Tamil heritage.