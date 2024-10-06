Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

British PM Starmer's chief of staff resigns over reports about salary

Sue Gray said she accepted a new role as Starmer's envoy for the regions and nations. McSweeney will replace her as chief of staff at Downing Street

Sue Gray
Image credit: Wikipedia
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 8:24 PM IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff quit on Sunday, citing concerns that growing news reports about her role risked becoming a distraction to the government.

Sue Gray's resignation came after recent reports about tensions between her and Starmer's chief adviser Morgan McSweeney, and that she was earning more than the prime minister. The BBC has reported that Gray's annual salary was 170,000 pounds ($223,000), about 3,000 pounds more than Starmer is paid.

Gray said she accepted a new role as Starmer's envoy for the regions and nations. McSweeney will replace her as chief of staff at Downing Street.

Throughout my career, my first interest has always been public service, Gray said in a statement. However, in recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government's vital work of change."

Gray, a former senior civil servant, became a household name in Britain in 2022, when she led investigations into Partygate" allegations that former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff attended parties on government property despite the country's strict COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Her findings helped topple Johnson, who resigned last year.

Gray stepped down from civil service last year before joining Labour as Starmer's chief of staff.

Officials also announced other changes to the Downing Street operation, including the setting up of a new strategic communications team.

Starmer became Britain's first Labour prime minister in 14 years after he won a landslide election victory in July.

In recent weeks he has faced criticism over Gray's paycheck as well as negative reports that he and his wife accepted thousands of pounds' worth of clothes, eyeglasses and other items. He has denied impropriety.


First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

