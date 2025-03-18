500 kms on a 5 minute charge? BYD reveals new 1,000 kW battery system

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD has introduced a new charging platform that claims to reduce charging times to match the refuelling speed of petrol vehicles. The company also announced plans to build a network of fast-charging stations across China, marking a significant shift in its approach to EV infrastructure. The company’s founder, Wang Chuanfu, unveiled the ‘Super e-Platform’ at an event streamed from BYD’s headquarters in Shenzhen on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

BYD 1,000 kW charging speeds and infra plans

The new platform boasts peak charging speeds of 1,000 kilowatts (kW), allowing EVs to gain 400 km (249 miles) of range in just five minutes.

This is double the speed of Tesla’s latest Superchargers, which currently offer a maximum of 500 kW. The innovation aims to tackle one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption – charging time.

The company also announced its intention to build more than 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations across China to complement the new platform. However, BYD has not disclosed a specific timeline for the project or the amount it plans to invest.

Until now, BYD vehicle owners have primarily relied on third-party charging networks, including those operated by Tesla, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng, and Zeekr.

New EV models to feature super e-platform

The charging platform will initially be available in two upcoming BYD models – the Han L sedan and the Tang L SUV – priced from 270,000 yuan (around $37,400). These vehicles will be built on BYD’s e-Platform 3.0, which integrates multiple EV technologies, including:

Blade battery tech: The platform utilises BYD’s Blade Battery – a lithium iron phosphate battery that has undergone stringent safety tests, including a nail penetration test designed to simulate extreme conditions. BYD claims the battery remains stable at lower temperatures compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries.

8-in-1 electric powertrain: A system designed to improve energy efficiency, which the company states can reach 89 per cent.

Aerodynamics enhancements: A longer wheelbase and lower body design aimed at improving driving range and energy consumption.

Fast charging capabilities: The automaker boasts that the battery can charge to 80 per cent from 10 per cent in 10 minutes, with a potential driving range exceeding 1,000 km (621 miles) on a single charge.

BYD vs Tesla: Who is ahead in EV charging?

BYD, which primarily sells plug-in hybrids, recorded sales of 4.2 million vehicles in 2024 and has set a target of five to six million units for 2025. The company’s decision to invest in its own charging infrastructure signals a move towards greater independence in China’s EV market, where automakers have traditionally relied on third-party charging networks.

Tesla, which has operated its Supercharger network in China since 2014, has seen increased competition from domestic automakers expanding their charging networks. Companies like Nio and Xpeng have already invested heavily in proprietary charging infrastructure, including battery swap stations.

While BYD’s ultra-fast charging technology could address concerns over charging times, one of the key barriers to widespread EV adoption. Its success will depend on the pace of infrastructure development and real-world performance. The company has not specified when the new charging stations will be operational or whether they will be compatible with EVs from other manufacturers.

While BYD’s charging advancements could boost its competitive edge, as it faces mounting pressure from Tesla and other rivals that have been expanding their charging infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s stock has been under pressure recently, dropping more than 4 per cent on Monday as the company struggles to reverse its ongoing stock market decline.