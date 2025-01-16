Canada prepares tariffs on $105 billion of US products if Trump hits first

By Brian Platt

Canada has drawn up an initial list of C$150 billion ($105 billion) of US-manufactured items that it would hit with tariffs if President-elect Donald Trump decides to levy tariffs against Canadian goods, according to an official familiar with the matter.

The list is a draft and would come into play only if the Trump administration moves first, the person said, speaking on condition they not be identified discussing the plans. More tariffs from Canada might be added later depending on what the US does, the person said.

It’s not known what products are on that initial list. When Trump placed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum in 2018, Canada responded with levies on a variety of US-manufactured items, such as whiskey and washing machines — a pressure tactic that aimed to affect factories in areas where Republican politicians had influence. Those tariffs were much smaller in scope, affecting about C$16.6 billion of US exports at the time.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford — who manages the province that is the heartland of Canada’s auto industry — said the country’s political leaders will need to stand together in the face of Trump’s escalating threats. Last week, the president-elect mused about using “economic force” to eventually turn Canada into a US state.

“When Donald Trump comes at us, he’s not going to say, ‘Well, let’s not worry about Ontario, they’re good people, or Alberta.’ He’s coming full tilt at Canadians as a whole,’” Ford said. “And that’s one thing we have to understand. We need to be united.”

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Trudeau stressed a positive message, saying that Canada and the US have opportunities to build “partnerships” on energy. Canada has the critical minerals needed to fuel the transformation of the US economy, the prime minister said.

“If they don’t get them from Canada, they’ll get them from China,” Trudeau said.

Ford, who arrived at the meeting wearing a blue hat emblazoned with the words “Canada Is Not For Sale,” said he was a “strong believer” in retaliatory tariffs.

“You can’t let someone hit you over the head with a sledgehammer without hitting them back twice as hard, in my opinion,” he said.