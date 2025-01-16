Joe Biden outlines three-phase ceasefire deal between Israel, Hamas

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the successful negotiation of a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, ending over 15 months of conflict. The deal, structured in three phases, includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of hostages, including Americans, in the first phase.

Biden also highlighted the diplomatic effort involved, noting the pressure from Israel and US support, as well as a coalition of 20 countries that stood against attacks from the Houthis.

While delivering remarks on reaching a ceasefire and hostage deal, Biden said, "It's a very good afternoon because at long last, I can announce a ceasefire and a hostage deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas. More than 15 months of terror for the hostages, their families, and the Israeli people and more than 15 months of suffering by the innocent people of Gaza. Fighting in Gaza will stop and soon the hostages will return home to their families."

Describing details of the ceasefire deal, Biden said, "The deal is structured in three phases -- Phase one will last six weeks. It includes a full and complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza, and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas, including women and elderly and the wounded. And I'm proud to say Americans will be part of that hostage release in Phase One as well. The Vice President and I cannot wait to welcome them home. In exchange, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and during Phase One, the Palestinians can also return to their neighbours in all areas of Gazal."

He added, "During the next six weeks, Israel will negotiate the necessary arrangements to get to Phase 2, which is a permanent end of the war. There are a number of details to negotiate to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2 but the plan says that if negotiations take longer than six weeks, the ceasefire will continue as long as the negotiations continue."

Biden further said, "When Phase two begins, there will be an exchange for the release of the remaining living hostages, including male soldiers and all remaining Israeli forces will be withdrawn from Gaza and the temporary ceasefire will become permanent."

"And finally Phase 3 -- any final remains of hostages who have been killed will be returned to their families and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza will begin," Biden said.

He added, "Those who have followed the negotiations can attest that the road to this deal has not been easy. I have worked in foreign policy for decades. This is one of the toughest negotiations that I have ever experienced. I have reached this point because of the pressure that Israel built on Hamas, backed by the US. The US also organised a coalition of 20 countries to stand up to attacks by the Houthis, including their missile attacks in Israel. At the G20 in Delhi in September 2023, I rallied key countries behind a vision of an economic carter from India across the Middle East to Europe that vision can now become a reality."

Earlier, Biden in a statement said, "Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal. This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity."

He further said, "I laid out the precise contours of this plan on May 31, 2024, after which it was endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council. It is the result not only of the extreme pressure that Hamas has been under and the changed regional equation after a ceasefire in Lebanon and the weakening of Iran but also of dogged and painstaking American diplomacy. My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done."

Notably, Hamas is expected to release 33 Israeli hostages seized during the October 7, 2023, attacks, while Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in return.

Israel began its military operations against Hamas in Gaza after the October 7, 2023, attacks.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, Israel's genocide in Gaza has killed at least 46,707 Palestinians and wounded 110,265 since October 7, 2023.

At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and more than 200 were taken captive.