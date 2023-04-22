Home / World News / Canada provides new military aid package for Ukraine amid war with Russia

This donation comes from the remaining funds across the government of Canada's various funding envelopes for military assistance to Ukraine

Ottawa
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 9:07 AM IST
Canada is providing a new military aid package for Ukraine, the Department of National Defence has announced.

In a news release on Friday, the department said this 39 million Canadian dollars ($31 million) assistance includes 3.3 million litres of much-needed fuel supplies, modular floatation bridge assets to enable wet-gap crossing, medical first aid kits, as well as sniper rifles and ammunition.

This donation comes from the remaining funds across the government of Canada's various funding envelopes for military assistance to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the news release.

According to the release, all eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks committed by Canada to Ukraine have been delivered to Poland, and Canada has deployed three Leopard Gunnery Skills Trainers to assist with efforts to train Ukrainian tank crews on the operation and tactics of the Leopard 2 tanks.

Since February 2022, Canada has committed over 1 billion Canadian dollars in military assistance to Ukraine, which includes eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks, a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, 39 armoured combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, and high-resolution drone cameras.

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUkraine civil warCanada

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

