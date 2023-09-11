Home / World News / Canadian opposition leader mocks Justin Trudeau's G20 visit to India

Canadian opposition leader mocks Justin Trudeau's G20 visit to India

No one likes to see a Canadian prime minister repeatedly humiliated & trampled upon by the rest of the world, the opposition leader said

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Canadian prime minister was "repeatedly humiliated and trampled upon by the rest of the world," said the country's main opposition leader, Pierre Poilievre, mocking Justin Trudeau over his ‘struggles’ during the recently-held Delhi G20 Summit. Poilievre playfully remarked that no Canadian would like to see such behaviour towards their country's prime minister.

“Putting partisanship aside, no one likes to see a Canadian prime minister repeatedly humiliated & trampled upon by the rest of the world,” Poilievre joked on X (formerly Twitter).


In the picture, the two leaders are shaking hands. While Trudeau is looking into the camera, PM Modi, on the other hand, is looking at something and pointing to it. According to multiple reports, Trudeau was ‘snubbed’ by world leaders during the two-day conclave.

While heads of state and governments, including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida, among others, held bilaterals with PM Modi on the sidelines of the summit, Canada was only granted a ‘pull aside’ meeting.

A pull aside meeting is an informal meeting, a step down from a bilateral meeting, which can happen even in hallways. When that meeting happened, PM Modi took up the issue of Khalistani extremism in Canada and threats of violence against Indian diplomats from Khalistani extremists. Meanwhile, Trudeau raised India's alleged ‘interference’ in Canada.

Then, the Trudeau-headed Canadian delegation, which was scheduled to depart Sunday night, was forced to extend stay by a few more hours after a ‘technical snag’ was detected in their aircraft before departure.

Also Read

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Where are world leaders staying during their time in New Delhi

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Pakistan security personnel killed, several injured in Peshawar bomb blast

G20 leaders stress on achieving universal health coverage, preparedness

Oil prices ease from 10-month highs but hold above $90 a barrel

New Delhi declaration sent positive sign to tackle global challenges: China

Elon Musk's Starship launch halted after FAA cites 63 regulatory fixes

Topics :Justin TrudeauNarendra ModiCanadaKhalistan issueKhalistan movementG20 G20 summitBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils

Next Story