Canadian opposition leader mocks Justin Trudeau's G20 visit to India

The Canadian prime minister was "repeatedly humiliated and trampled upon by the rest of the world," said the country's main opposition leader, Pierre Poilievre, mocking Justin Trudeau over his ‘struggles’ during the recently-held Delhi G20 Summit. Poilievre playfully remarked that no Canadian would like to see such behaviour towards their country's prime minister.

“Putting partisanship aside, no one likes to see a Canadian prime minister repeatedly humiliated & trampled upon by the rest of the world,” Poilievre joked on X (formerly Twitter).

In the picture, the two leaders are shaking hands. While Trudeau is looking into the camera, PM Modi, on the other hand, is looking at something and pointing to it. According to multiple reports, Trudeau was ‘snubbed’ by world leaders during the two-day conclave.

While heads of state and governments, including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida, among others, held bilaterals with PM Modi on the sidelines of the summit, Canada was only granted a ‘pull aside’ meeting.

A pull aside meeting is an informal meeting, a step down from a bilateral meeting, which can happen even in hallways. When that meeting happened, PM Modi took up the issue of Khalistani extremism in Canada and threats of violence against Indian diplomats from Khalistani extremists. Meanwhile, Trudeau raised India's alleged ‘interference’ in Canada.

Then, the Trudeau-headed Canadian delegation, which was scheduled to depart Sunday night, was forced to extend stay by a few more hours after a ‘technical snag’ was detected in their aircraft before departure.