Car ploughs into LA's East Hollywood crowd, over 20 injured; probe underway

A vehicle drove into a crowd early Saturday morning in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20 people and sending multiple victims to local hospitals, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. local time on Santa Monica Boulevard. At least four people were critically injured and eight in serious condition, the department said in an alert.

More than a dozen ambulances, fire engines, and specialized rescue teams responded to the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.