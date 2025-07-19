Home / World News / Car ploughs into LA's East Hollywood crowd, over 20 injured; probe underway

Car ploughs into LA's East Hollywood crowd, over 20 injured; probe underway

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. local time on Santa Monica Boulevard. At least four people were critically injured and eight in serious condition

LA car attack
More than a dozen ambulances, fire engines, and specialized rescue teams responded to the scene. | File Photo
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 5:26 PM IST
A vehicle drove into a crowd early Saturday morning in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20 people and sending multiple victims to local hospitals, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
 
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. local time on Santa Monica Boulevard. At least four people were critically injured and eight in serious condition, the department said in an alert. 
 
More than a dozen ambulances, fire engines, and specialized rescue teams responded to the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Topics :Los AngelesHollywood

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

