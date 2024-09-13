Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Cathay Pacific buys back warrants from Hong Kong government's 2020 bailout

Cathay Pacific buys back warrants from Hong Kong government's 2020 bailout

Cathay made heavy losses and layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic and reported its first annual profit in four years in March, and paid its first dividend since 2019

Cathay Pacific
It also paid a total of HK$2.44 billion in preference share dividends. Image: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Airline Cathay Pacific has bought back all warrants issued to the Hong Kong government in 2020, another step in repaying the government for a pandemic-related recapitalisation package, the company said on Friday.
Cathay said the buyback was for HK$1.53 billion ($196.2 million).
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At the end of July, the carrier carried out a buyback of the last part of HK$19.5 billion in preference shares issued to the Hong Kong government as part of the HK$39 billion rescue package in June 2020.
 
It also paid a total of HK$2.44 billion in preference share dividends.
 
"Completing the buyback of the preference shares and the warrants marks the close of a significant chapter in Cathay's history. Now, we are firmly focused on the future," CEO Ronald Lam said.
 
Cathay made heavy losses and layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic and reported its first annual profit in four years in March, and paid its first dividend since 2019.
 

More From This Section

US backs India, Japan, Germany in UNSC reform, proposes seats for Africa

Biden to host final Quad summit of his term in hometown Wilmington

In swing states, Harris highlights GOP endorsements; Trump uses rhetoric

Xi may meet Zelenskyy, says attendee, as Beijing defence forum opens

Taiwan detects 22 PLA aircraft, 6 naval vessels near its territory

It reported a15% drop in interim profit in August, mainly due to lower air fares, and announced a HK$100 billion ($12.8 billion) investment over seven years in the airline.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gas leak in Thane's Ambernath sparks panic, locals report breathing issues

Haryana Assembly dissolved ahead of polls to prevent constitutional issues

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex down 50pts at 82,900, Nifty test 25,400; FMCG, Health drag

Bharti Hexacom rallies 13% on Jefferies' upgrade to 'Buy' with 1,600 target

Arvind Kejriwal bail LIVE news: 'Satyamev Jayate', truth can be troubled, not defeated, says AAP

Topics :CoronavirusHong Kong AirlinesHong Kong

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story