Chaman border crossing partially reopens after Pak-Afghanistan ceasefire

The Chaman border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has partially reopened following a ceasefire between the two countries, after days of violent clashes along the border left several people dead on both sides.

Several Afghan families started crossing the southwestern border in Balochistan province on Monday, while multiple Afghan-bound containers were also moved.

The Chaman border was sealed when the Pakistan and Afghanistan conflict started, leaving nearly 400 containers carrying goods from the Karachi port stranded at the border.

A similar situation was witnessed at the Spin Boldak border crossing in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where containers coming into Pakistan were stranded.

The Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Nafees Jan Achakzai said since a ceasefire agreement was finalised between both countries in Doha, the border had been partially reopened since Monday evening. During this some 400 containers coming from Karachi have slowly started crossing into Afghanistan while some 550 families of around 3,400 individuals have also crossed over, he said. The families had come from Karachi after being given repatriation orders by authorities as they were found staying in Karachi without proper documentation, he said. The Pakistani government recently launched a repatriation drive, citing security and economic concerns, prompting thousands of Afghans to return to their home country.