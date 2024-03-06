Chess legend Garry Kasparov added in 'terrorist, extremist' list by Russia





The 60-year-old chess icon, known for his vocal opposition to President Vladimir Putin, has become a prominent figure on the watchdog's list, that works towards combatting terror financing and money laundering. In May 2022, Russia had added Kasparov to its list of “foreign agents”.

An honor that says more about Putin's fascist regime than about me. As Goldwater said, extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice and moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue! But all opposition, or simple decency, must be called an extremist by the dictatorship. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) March 6, 2024

Regarded as one of the greatest chess players of all time, Kasparov, who is also a critic of Putin's administration and particularly the military actions in Ukraine, was the world no 1 chess player from 1984 till he retired, a record 255 months.



Kasparov has resided in the US for over ten years, dedicating much of his time to political advocacy. In his continuous support for Kyiv, Kasparov emphasised the importance of Western backing for Ukraine and regarded Moscow's defeat as crucial for Russia's democratic evolution.

