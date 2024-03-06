Home / India News / Hyderabad man, duped into working as 'helper' for Russian army, dies

Hyderabad man, duped into working as 'helper' for Russian army, dies

The Indian Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday confirmed the death of the man, identified as Mohammed Afsan, adding that they are in touch with the family here

When contacted, Afsan's brother Imran said the Indian embassy in Moscow informed the family about the 30-year-old's death (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 9:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A man from Hyderabad, who was among the Indians "duped" by agents on the promise of jobs and taken to Russia and forced to work as a "helper" for the Russian Army, has died.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday confirmed the death of the man, identified as Mohammed Afsan, adding that they are in touch with the family here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India," Indian embassy in Moscow said in a post on 'X'.

When contacted, Afsan's brother Imran said the Indian embassy in Moscow informed the family about the 30-year-old's death.

He requested the Central government to help them get back his brother's mortal remains.

AIMIM sources said the party's chief Asaduddin Owaisi had contacted the Indian embassy in Moscow after Afsan's family approached him in this regard recently. An official from the Indian embassy in Moscow confirmed to Owaisi about Afsan's death, they said.

According to Imran, Afsan and two others had reached Russia in November last year as they were promised jobs by the agents. He said the last time the family had spoken to Afsan was on December 31, 2023. Afsan worked in a cloth showroom in Hyderabad earlier, his brother said.

Earlier, Owaisi had said that family members of some Indian youth, including from Telangana, had met him and informed that their kin were duped by agents on the promise of jobs and taken to Russia, but were allegedly sent to the warfront on the Russia-Ukraine border.

Owaisi had requested the Union government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to hold talks with the Russian government to bring the youth safely back to India.
 

Also Read

All BTS members start military service: What follows next for K-pop stars?

76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

IPL 2024 Auction: Players Sunrisers Hyderabad would eye for a perfect squad

372 cadets, including 29 from 12 friendly nations, pass out of IMA

US-India partnership vital for stability in Indo-Pacific: US Army Chief

Delhi-Meerut RRTS now operational till Modi Nagar North, adds 17 km stretch

ED files court complaint against Arvind Kejriwal for skipping summonses

Manipur introduces 'no work, no pay' rule for officials who remained absent

PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 12,800 cr in Bihar's Champaran district

CBI gets Shajahan Sheikh's custody from CID in ED official attack case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RussiaArmyHyderabadmilitary

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story