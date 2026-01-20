Chile battles deadly wildfires that killed 19 people, left 1,500 homeless

Firefighters in Chile are battling forest fires that started on Sunday and have killed at least 19 people and left around 1,500 homeless as they swept through thousands of acres in the centre and south of the country, officials said.

Five large wildfires were still active Monday in the South American nation, with temperatures higher than usual due to a summer heat wave, said the National Service for the Prevention of Disasters.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe in the central Biobio and neighbouring uble regions on Sunday. The emergency designation allows greater coordination with the military to rein wildfires.