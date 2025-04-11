China's 125% tariff counter to Trump's 145% levy, vows to 'fight till end'

China has fired back at the US in the ongoing trade war, raising additional tariffs on American goods from 84 per cent to a steep 125 per cent. The move comes after US President Donald Trump imposed a 145 per cent tariff on some Chinese goods, further straining trade ties between the world’s two largest economies.

“If the US insists on continuing to infringe upon China's interests in a substantive way, China will resolutely take countermeasures and fight to the end,” China’s finance ministry said on Friday, as quoted by Reuters.

“If the US continues to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods exported to the US, China will ignore it,” it added.

Xi Jinping urges EU to resist US ‘bullying’

As tensions escalate with Washington, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the European Union to form a united front with Beijing against Trump's “unilateral bullying."

Trump's sweeping tariff package on China now totals 145 per cent, which includes a new 125 per cent general tariff and an additional 20 per cent aimed at punishing Beijing for its alleged role in the US fentanyl crisis. This aggressive tariff hike, announced on Thursday, has drawn global attention and triggered immediate backlash from Beijing. "China and Europe should fulfil their international responsibilities... and jointly resist unilateral bullying practices," Xi was quoted by AFP as saying during a meeting with EU officials.

Global markets react: Investors dump Chinese stocks

The mounting tariff war has spooked global investors. According to Bloomberg, three of the largest US-listed ETFs tracking Chinese stocks witnessed a massive selloff on Wednesday, with nearly $1 billion in shares dumped in a single day. While Chinese equities have shown some resilience, the ongoing tensions have prompted several global funds to cut their exposure to Chinese assets.

As the US and China dig deeper into their trade standoff, the ripple effects are being felt around the world— from diplomatic relations to stock markets. With both sides doubling down, analysts warn that a prolonged conflict could reshape global supply chains and destabilise already vulnerable economies.

