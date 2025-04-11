Friday, April 11, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US tariffs on China could make some Indian products more competitive: GTRI

US tariffs on China could make some Indian products more competitive: GTRI

However, the benefits may be short-lived unless India proactively leverages this breathing space to strengthen its export ecosystem

Exports, Export

The 90-day suspension of country-specific tariffs, as outlined in the new executive order, offers a small window of opportunity for Indian exporters. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Imposition of steep 125 per cent tariffs on China by the US could help Indian products from sectors such as textiles, leather, engineering, and electronics become more competitive in America, think tank GTRI said on Friday.

However, the benefits may be short-lived unless India proactively leverages this breathing space to strengthen its export ecosystem, streamline compliance processes, and enhance engagement with US buyers, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said. 

It suggested that the government reintroduce interest equalisation scheme to help small firms with access to cheaper working capital credit and customs expediting shipments.

 

The 90-day suspension of country-specific tariffs, as outlined in the new executive order, offers a small window of opportunity for Indian exporters, GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

While Chinese goods now face steep tariffs of up to 125 per cent, imports from India will be subject to a flat 10 per cent additional duty, significantly lower than the earlier punitive rates proposed under the April 2 order.

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Tata Steel, Hindalco drive Sensex 1250 pts higher to 75,200 as US tariffs paused

pharma medicine drugs

Pharma stocks surge as Trump puts 90-day hold on planned tariffs

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi to lay foundation for projects worth Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi today

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi heads to Southeast Asia to rally support amid Trump's tariff offensive

Donald Trump, Scott Bessent, Howard Lutnick

Trump's trade team rocked by shake-up amid tariff turmoil; Bessent rises

"This temporary relief could help Indian products become more competitive in the US market, especially in sectors where India competes directly with China, such as textiles, leather goods, engineering items, and electronics," he said. In these segments, India competes directly with China.

He asked the Indian exporters to carefully review the latest US executive order and customs guidelines to understand which products will face new tariffs and which may be exempt and the timelines.

According to the modifications in the order, if a product contains at least 20 per cent US made components, only the non-US portion will be taxed, provided the value breakdown is clearly declared, he said.

"Items already en route to the US before April 5 and entering by May 27 will not face the new duties. Goods shipped between April 5 and April 9 will be charged a flat 10 per cent, avoiding steeper country-specific tariffs," the think tank clarified.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

India eyes trade pact push as US pauses reciprocal tariffs for 3 months

Premiumcrude oil, oil, lng

US remained the outlier in January with crude imports rising, shows data

PremiumIndustry players have adopted a ‘wait-and-watch' mode

Indian exporters breathe sigh of relief on US reciprocal tariff pause

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

US tariff policy opens export opportunities for India: Nitin Gadkari

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

Financial inclusion is not a licence to exploit: RBI Deputy Governor

Topics : Trump tariffs US India relations US China trade war Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon