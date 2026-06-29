China adds 20 Japanese entities to export control list for dual-use items

China added 20 ??Japanese entities to its export control ​list for dual-use items on Monday, preventing Chinese firms from selling to them without prior approval, citing ??Tokyo's ambitions for "remilitarisation."

The action, Beijing's latest in a series of export curbs targeted at Tokyo, was aimed at limiting Japan's "new type of militarism" as well as its ‌nuclear ambitions, the Chinese commerce ministry said ​in a statement.

Japan's defence ​ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ties between China and ​Japan have been strained since late last year after sensitive Taiwan-related remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Tokyo's decision to increase defence spending, prompting Beijing to begin imposing export controls on dual-use items in January.

"China's lawful ​action of listing only targets a small number of Japanese entities, the relevant ‌measures apply only to dual-use items, which does not affect the normal ​economic and trade exchanges between China and Japan," the ministry said, reassuring that law-abiding Japanese entities operating "in good faith" need not worry. The 20 entities include Japan's Institute for Defence Studies, ‌as well as subsidiaries of ​Mitsubishi, Komatsu and Fujitsu, the ministry ‌notice showed. Dual-use items are goods, software or technology with potential military or ‌weapons-development ??applications. Chinese exporters are prohibited from selling to the entities while foreign organisations ​and individuals are prohibited from transferring or supplying dual-use items originating in China to them, effective immediately.