China begins anti-dumping probe into Canadian rapeseed ahead of EV tariff

More than half of rapeseed, also known as canola, exported by Canada makes its way to China

china Flag, China
The announcement of Beijing's plan on an anti-dumping probe last week sent prices of domestic rapeseed oil futures to a one-month peak | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 2:59 PM IST
China announced on Monday the start of a one-year anti-dumping investigation into imports of rapeseed from Canada, just weeks before Ottawa's 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles and other products come into force.
 
The inquiry will examine imports from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023, the commerce ministry said in a statement, adding that preliminary evidence and information show dumping had taken place.
 

The ministry said there was a causal relationship between the dumping of Canadian imports and actual damage to domestic industry following significant rises in the imports and falling prices.
 
More than half of rapeseed, also known as canola, exported by Canada makes its way to China. The world's biggest oilseed importer purchased 5.5 million metric tons of canola in 2023, valued at $3.72 billion. Imports from Canada accounted for 94% of the total.
 
The investigation is "fundamentally different" from the discriminatory measures taken by Canada in violation of WTO rules, a spokesperson from the commerce ministry said in a Q&A session on Monday.
 
Canada, following the lead of the United States and European Union, will on Oct 1 impose a 100 per cent tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles and a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel and aluminium from China.
 
The announcement of Beijing's plan on an anti-dumping probe last week sent prices of domestic rapeseed oil futures to a one-month peak.
 

The investigation will start effectively immediately, and should be completed before Sept. 9, 2025, although it may be extended for another six months under special circumstances, the ministry said.
 
The probe will also examine the industrial damage from these Canadian imports covering the period from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec.
31, 2023, it said.
 
Canadian Farm Minister Lawrence MacAulay had previously said China's move was "deeply concerning".
 
China has also said it will initiate an anti-dumping investigation into some Canadian chemical products.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Topics :ChinaCanadatariffs

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

