Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Louis Vuitton picks Sarah Burton as new designer for its Givenchy brand

Louis Vuitton picks Sarah Burton as new designer for its Givenchy brand

Sarah Burton, who up until last year was the designer at Alexander McQueen, a Kering SA label, takes over immediately and will present her first collection in March

LOUIS VUITTON, LOUIS, VUITTON
LVMH doesn’t break down performance by labels, but Givenchy isn’t part of the top 10 brands, according to estimates by HSBC. (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 French luxury goods company LVMH named on Monday Sarah Burton, the longtime-Alexander McQueen designer behind the Princess of Wales' 2011 wedding dress, as the new creative director for its Givenchy label.
 
The choice of the seasoned British designer, who joins Givenchy after nearly three decades at rival Kering's Alexander McQueen label, signals a new aesthetic direction for the label, filling a role covered by design teams since the end of last year.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Her predecessor, Matthew M. Williams, left Givenchy in December after three years. Known for his streetwear approach, Williams had mixed hoodies into lineups of sharp tailoring on the Paris catwalk, and embellished bags and shoes with prominent zippers and extra straps.
 
Burton, a famously discrete designer with a loyal following and strong design credentials, is known for flattering, deconstructed styles at McQueen, and carrying on the legacy of the label's founder, Lee McQueen following his death.
 
She had worked alongside him for 14 years before becoming creative director in 2010.
 
Her appointment at the French fashion house, founded in 1952 by Hubert de Givenchy, comes as the fashion industry grapples with a global downturn in spending by luxury shoppers, particularly in China, where a property crisis has dampened appetite for high-end goods.
 

More From This Section

Israel carries out intense strikes in central Syria, 14 killed, 40 injured

Saturn's rings set to 'disappear' for briefly in March 2025: Explained

Bridge collapses as more rain lashes Vietnam; storm deaths rise to 50

Carrefour teams up with Dubai's Apparel Group for expansion in India

UK authorities vow relentless search as manhunt for shooter enters Day 3

Wealthy shoppers have become pickier, and are favouring more classic styles over flashier, streetwear looks.
 
Givenchy is known for sparking the idea of the perfect "little black dress" as a wardrobe staple, after designing a gown worn by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film "Breakfast at Tiffany's."
 
Kering late last year, as part of an expansion drive at McQueen led by CEO Gianfilippo Testa, replaced Burton with a relatively unknown designer, Sean McGirr.
 
She will present her first collection for Givenchy next March, LVMH said.
 
Under Burton's direction, the label will "continue to innovate and captivate an extensive audience across the world stage", Givenchy CEO Alessandro Valenti said in a statement.
 
A longtime Louis Vuitton executive who most recently headed the LVMH-owned label's Europe and Middle East operations, Valenti was appointed to head Givenchy in July last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LVMH sales growth slows as China's slump weighs on luxury spending

LVMH-backed L Catterton seeks Sebi approval for Rs 4,000 crore India fund

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200pts, Nifty at 24,900; FMCG up 2%, broader markets down

Shyam Metalics share gains 3% on 5-yr growth plans in steel, aluminium biz

Centre asks states to review preparedness, screen suspects amid Mpox scare

Topics :Louis VuittonHollywoodParis

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story