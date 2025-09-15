Home / World News / China to turn coal plants into nuclear stations to power green shift

China to turn coal plants into nuclear stations to power green shift

China plans to repurpose retiring coal plants into nuclear stations under a C2N strategy led by CEEC, deploying advanced reactors to cut costs and accelerate decarbonisation

Nuclear
Coal-to-nuclear: China explores reactor conversions for green push through C2N strategy | Representative image
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China is looking to convert retiring coal-fired power plants into nuclear power stations, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday. This move aims to speed up its decarbonisation drive, while using existing infrastructure.
 
The initiative, known as the 'coal-to-nuclear' (C2N) strategy, is being led by state-owned energy infrastructure giant China Energy Engineering Group Co Ltd (CEEC). By repurposing coal plants’ established grid links, cooling systems and land, China hopes to cut costs, save time, and ease the challenge of finding suitable new sites for nuclear projects.
 

Fourth-gen reactors at core of C2N proposal

At the core of the proposal is the deployment of advanced fourth-generation reactors, including high-temperature gas-cooled reactors (HTGRs) and molten salt thorium reactors. These compact designs promise higher efficiency, greater safety, and lower water requirements compared with traditional nuclear plants. They could also fit more easily into existing coal plant layouts, reducing the scale of modifications needed.
 

Scope of energy conversion

China has more than 1.19 terawatts of installed coal capacity, with around 100 gigawatts expected to retire by 2030. Redirecting even a portion of these plants to nuclear use could support the country’s dual goals of cutting emissions and ensuring energy security. The focus is expected to be strongest in coastal provinces, where land is scarce and demand for electricity remains high.
 

Challenges in rolling out coal-to-nuclear plan

However, this initiative is not without its challenges. Nuclear projects are capital-intensive, with upfront costs far higher than coal. On the policy front, the tightly controlled nuclear sector may need to open up to traditional power companies if conversions are to be rolled out on a large scale. Moreover, the report points out that nuclear technology remains a sensitive issue and any project will need to adhere to strict oversight and transparency to ensure public trust.
 
China already operates the world’s largest nuclear pipeline, adding seven to eight reactors annually, and is testing advanced designs at sites. This may give the country some advantage as it experiments with coal-to-nuclear conversion.
 

Bottom line

If successful, the C2N strategy could offer China a direct route to reducing its reliance on coal while preserving valuable infrastructure. Moreover, it could help environmental goals as coal remains the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Three ministers inducted by Nepal's new caretaker PM Karki sworn in

Qatar to host summit on Israeli attack in Doha, seeks restraint on assaults

Google dodges Chrome sale in antitrust case, must share search data

World wants more vaccines, but anti-vaccine America isn't helping

Trump tariffs are uniting two whiskey heavyweights: Scotch and bourbon

Topics :Nuclear energyGreen energycoal projectsEnergy planChinaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story