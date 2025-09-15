China to turn coal plants into nuclear stations to power green shift

China is looking to convert retiring coal-fired power plants into nuclear power stations, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday. This move aims to speed up its decarbonisation drive, while using existing infrastructure.

The initiative, known as the 'coal-to-nuclear' (C2N) strategy, is being led by state-owned energy infrastructure giant China Energy Engineering Group Co Ltd (CEEC). By repurposing coal plants’ established grid links, cooling systems and land, China hopes to cut costs, save time, and ease the challenge of finding suitable new sites for nuclear projects.

Fourth-gen reactors at core of C2N proposal

At the core of the proposal is the deployment of advanced fourth-generation reactors, including high-temperature gas-cooled reactors (HTGRs) and molten salt thorium reactors. These compact designs promise higher efficiency, greater safety, and lower water requirements compared with traditional nuclear plants. They could also fit more easily into existing coal plant layouts, reducing the scale of modifications needed.

Scope of energy conversion China has more than 1.19 terawatts of installed coal capacity, with around 100 gigawatts expected to retire by 2030. Redirecting even a portion of these plants to nuclear use could support the country’s dual goals of cutting emissions and ensuring energy security. The focus is expected to be strongest in coastal provinces, where land is scarce and demand for electricity remains high. Challenges in rolling out coal-to-nuclear plan However, this initiative is not without its challenges. Nuclear projects are capital-intensive, with upfront costs far higher than coal. On the policy front, the tightly controlled nuclear sector may need to open up to traditional power companies if conversions are to be rolled out on a large scale. Moreover, the report points out that nuclear technology remains a sensitive issue and any project will need to adhere to strict oversight and transparency to ensure public trust.