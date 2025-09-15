Home / World News / Three ministers inducted by Nepal's new caretaker PM Karki sworn in

Three ministers inducted by Nepal's new caretaker PM Karki sworn in

Former finance secretary Rameshwor Khanal sworn in as Finance Minister, Kulman Ghising gets three key portfolios, and advocate Om Prakash Aryal takes charge of home and law ministries

Sushila Karki
Former chief justice Karki was appointed as the Prime Minister at the recommendation of agitating 'Gen Z' group. Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Monday administered the oath of office to three ministers inducted by newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Sushila Karki into her cabinet.

Karki, 73, the Himalayan nation's first woman prime minister, assumed office on Sunday. She inducted Kulman Ghising, Rameshwor Khanal, and Om Prakash Aryal as ministers later in the day.

The swearing-in ceremony of the three ministers took place at the President's Office, Sheetal Niwas, Maharjgunj, here. 

ALSO READ: Sudan Gurung's group demands PM Karki's resignation over cabinet picks

Former finance secretary Khanal has been sworn in as Finance Minister, while former Nepal Electricity Authority managing director Ghising has taken charge of three portfolios: energy, water resources and irrigation; physical infrastructure and transport; and urban development.

Aryal, an advocate, has been sworn in as Minister for Home Affairs and for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, they assumed their respective offices.

Former chief justice Karki was appointed as the Prime Minister at the recommendation of agitating 'Gen Z' group to head the caretaker government, which is mandated to conduct fresh elections on March 5, 2026.

She took oath on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of prime minister K P Sharma Oli following widespread anti-government protests spearheaded by 'Gen Z' group against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.

Oli quit last Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation. At least 72 people were killed in the nationwide protests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Qatar to host summit on Israeli attack in Doha, seeks restraint on assaults

Google dodges Chrome sale in antitrust case, must share search data

World wants more vaccines, but anti-vaccine America isn't helping

Trump tariffs are uniting two whiskey heavyweights: Scotch and bourbon

Marcos Jr backs outrage over corruption, says protests should be peaceful

Topics :NepalKathmandu

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story