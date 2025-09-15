Three ministers inducted by Nepal's new caretaker PM Karki sworn in

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Monday administered the oath of office to three ministers inducted by newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Sushila Karki into her cabinet.

Karki, 73, the Himalayan nation's first woman prime minister, assumed office on Sunday. She inducted Kulman Ghising, Rameshwor Khanal, and Om Prakash Aryal as ministers later in the day.

The swearing-in ceremony of the three ministers took place at the President's Office, Sheetal Niwas, Maharjgunj, here.

Former finance secretary Khanal has been sworn in as Finance Minister, while former Nepal Electricity Authority managing director Ghising has taken charge of three portfolios: energy, water resources and irrigation; physical infrastructure and transport; and urban development.

Aryal, an advocate, has been sworn in as Minister for Home Affairs and for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, they assumed their respective offices. Former chief justice Karki was appointed as the Prime Minister at the recommendation of agitating 'Gen Z' group to head the caretaker government, which is mandated to conduct fresh elections on March 5, 2026. She took oath on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of prime minister K P Sharma Oli following widespread anti-government protests spearheaded by 'Gen Z' group against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.