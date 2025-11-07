China commissions new aircraft carrier as it seeks to extend power

China has commissioned its latest aircraft carrier after extensive sea trials, state media reported Friday, adding a ship that experts say will help what is already the world's largest navy expand its power farther beyond its own waters.

The official Xinhua news agency reported Friday that the Fujian was commissioned in Sanya on Hainan island on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by top leader Xi Jinping.

The Fujian is China's third carrier and the first that it both designed and built itself.

It is perhaps the most visible example so far of leader Xi Jinping's massive military overhaul and expansion that aims to have a modernized force by 2035 and one that is world class by mid century which most take to mean capable of going toe-to-toe with the United States.