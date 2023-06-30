Home / World News / China dispatches senior diplomat to Italy to persuade nation to stay in BRI

China dispatches senior diplomat to Italy to persuade nation to stay in BRI

Beijing is trying to persuade Europe to take a less hawkish stance than the US, which has imposed a sweeping raft of export controls on China to curb its access to advanced technology

Bloomberg
Italy-China

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 9:06 AM IST
ina dispatched a senior diplomat to Italy this week, as Beijing seeks to persuade the European nation not to leave President Xi Jinping’s flagship global investment pact.
 
Liu Jianchao, director of the Communist Party’s International Department, held meetings with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Senate speaker Ignazio La Russa and former prime minister Massimo D’Alema, according to the department’s readouts. He also met with group known as “Friends of China” in Italy’s parliament, during his three-day visit that began Sunday. 

“It was the correct decision for China and Italy to sign the Belt and Road,” Liu said during a session with business people in Milan this week, according to the official statement. 
Italy signed onto China’s massive BRI in 2019 when Giuseppe Conte was prime minister, becoming the only Group of Seven nation to join the pact. The country’s current leader, Giorgia Meloni, favors leaving the infrastructure initiative, Bloomberg reported in May. Participation will automatically renew in 2024 unless Rome exits the agreement. 

Meloni told lawmakers on Wednesday that Italy can have excellent relations with China even without being part of the initiative. “There are ongoing evaluations,” she said. “The issue must be handled carefully and respectfully, also involving the parliament.” 
Jia Guide, Chinese ambassador to Italy, warned in an interview with Italian news outlet Fanpage last week that there would “negative consequences” if Rome “recklessly decides” to withdraw.

European Struggle
 
Liu’s appeal to the Italians comes after Chinese Premier Li Qiang earlier this month traveled to Europe in his first overseas trip as China’s No. 2 official. His meetings with business and political leaders in Germany and France came as the European Union hammers out its position on how to manage economic rivalry with China. 

Read more: Chinese Premier Tells German CEOs to Take Lead on De-Risking
Beijing is trying to persuade Europe to take a less hawkish stance than the US, which has imposed a sweeping raft of export controls on China to curb its access to advanced technology. 

Italy has been caught in the middle of those escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing, especially in the wake of China’s support for Russian President Vladimir Putin after his invasion of Ukraine. The US has pressured Rome to take a public stance and ditch the BRI pact, according to people familiar with the matter.
Wang Yiwei, a Renmin University professor who specializes in Europe studies, said that given 152 countries had signed onto the BRI, China should have an “open mind” on Italy’s decision — noting that it was likely Italian companies who would suffer the most from an exit.

“The business community really wants to stay,” he added. “Otherwise, they’ll lose some of the preferential treatment they’ve been enjoying as a member country to the initiative.”

Topics :Xi JinpingChinaItalyEuropeBelt and Road Initiative

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 9:06 AM IST

