Home / World News / China goes beyond its territory to harass, intimidate citizens: Report

China goes beyond its territory to harass, intimidate citizens: Report

The country uses surveillance and data collected on individuals for intimidation, blackmail and coercion of its opponents, based in foreign countries

Asia
China goes beyond its territory to harass, intimidate citizens: Report

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China has gone beyond its territory to harass and intimidate its citizens settled abroad, Geo-politik reported.

The country uses surveillance and data collected on individuals for intimidation, blackmail and coercion of its opponents, based in foreign countries.

According to Geo-politik, people who have received such threats are the ones who have spoken about the repression by the Chinese Government against minorities such as Uyghurs, Tibetans, political dissidents, etc.

A case has come to notice in the Netherlands where a non-Chinese, Dutch journalist in a leading newspaper 'De Volkskrant', has been intimidated by unknown Chinese agents.

The journalist, Marije Vlaskamp, was the correspondent of the newspaper in Beijing from 2001 to 2019. She has been regularly writing critical articles on sensitive subjects and has supported Chinese dissidents in the Netherlands even after returning from China, according to Geo-politik.

The journalist was subjected to Chinese intimidation and was implicated in a conspiracy to bomb (October 2022) the Chinese Embassy in The Hague along with one Chinese dissident, Wang Jingyu whom she supports.

Secretary of the Tibet Support Group, Tsering Jampa, along with other minorities based in the Netherlands has regularly highlighted threats from states such as China, according to Geo-Politik.

China has sought to circumvent export restrictions and has attempted to procure equipment and know-how from the Netherlands' aerospace sector, the Dutch military spy agency MIVD has said in a recent report.

Beijing has denied the allegation. Accusations of Chinese companies spying are not based on evidence, untrue and unfair, the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands said in response to a Dutch intelligence service assessment that hyped "China threats" such as "commercial espionage and covert investments," reported Global Times.

"The Netherlands remains an attractive espionage target for China... especially in the domain of semiconductor industry, quantum technology and the aerospace and maritime industry," the MIVD military spy agency's head Jan Swillens said.

Swillens, who was delivering an annual report, said his service had last year "detected and prevented various Chinese attempts to acquire (military) technology.

Topics :ChinaHarassment

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

Also Read

Insurers settled over 225,000 death claims on account of Covid: Irdai

North Carolina-based First Citizens to acquire troubled Silicon Valley Bank

China enters uncharted territory as Xi Jinping tightens his grip: Report

Number of Indians travelling abroad up 137%, still below pre-pandemic level

First Citizens considering to make an offer to buy collapsed SVB: Report

Time to deliver on promise of zero malaria: WHO on World Malaria Day

Hindu, Sikh peers to be present at coronation of King Charles III

Burberry chief challenges Sunak over 'spectacular own goal' UK tourist tax

A 35,000% stock market return since 2012 in European Union? Here's how

Chinese government affirms ex-Soviet nations' sovereignty after uproar

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story