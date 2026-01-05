China bets big on high-speed rail with 60,000 km network target by 2030

China is planning a large expansion of its railway system, with a strong focus on high-speed rail, as part of its broader push to improve connectivity and support economic growth, South China Morning Post reported. Beijing aims to increase the length of its high-speed rail network by 19 per cent over the next five years, reinforcing its position as the global leader in this sector.

On Sunday, China State Railway Group, the country’s national rail operator, announced the plan. According to the blueprint, China’s operational rail network is expected to reach about 180,000 km by 2030. Of this, high-speed rail lines will total around 60,000 km, making up nearly one-third of the entire network, the news report said.

The expansion is part of the country’s 2026-2030 five-year plan, which places heavy emphasis on infrastructure development. Rapid growth over past five years China’s rail network has already seen sharp growth in recent years. Between 2021 and 2025, the length of the high-speed rail system rose by around 33 per cent, increasing to 50,400 km from 37,900 km. During the same period, the overall railway network expanded by 12.8 per cent, to 165,000 km from 146,300 km. According to a report by the International Union of Railways (UIC), China now accounts for more than 70 per cent of the world’s total high-speed rail mileage.

ALSO READ: China's BYD set to overtake Tesla as world's top EV seller on annual sales Beyond expanding track length, China State Railway Group said it will speed up technological innovation. Over the next five years, the operator plans to complete operational testing and design work for train sets capable of reaching speeds of 400 kmph, while also pushing ahead with trial validation, the news report said. Debt concerns, financial performance Despite the success of high-speed rail, concerns remain about heavy debt and low profitability. Some analysts have urged caution, warning against aggressive expansion. Addressing these concerns, the company said its debt-to-asset ratio fell by one percentage point to 62.5 per cent by the end of 2025, the news report said.