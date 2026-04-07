China hikes gasoline, diesel prices for second time in fortnight

China on Tuesday announced an increase in gasoline and diesel prices for the second time in about a fortnight due to rising international oil prices triggered by the ongoing war in West Asia.

China's top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced that the new round of price hikes will take effect from Wednesday.

China already increased gasoline and diesel prices on March 23 as part of preparations for a fuel crisis amid apprehensions around the current US-Israel-Iran war.

Since the adjustment of domestic oil prices in late March, international crude oil prices have experienced significant fluctuations, the NDRC said in a statement.

Because of control measures, the prices of gasoline and diesel will increase by 420 yuan (USD 61) and 400 yuan (USD 58) per tonne, respectively, it said. China's three biggest oil companies, namely China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation and China National Offshore Oil Corporation, as well as other refineries, have been directed to maintain production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies, it said. The NDRC also called on relevant authorities to intensify their market supervision and inspection efforts. They should implement strict measures to crack down on activities that violate national pricing policies to ensure market order, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the NDRC statement.