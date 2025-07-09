Home / World News / China imposes export ban on 8 companies tied to Taiwan's military

China imposes export ban on 8 companies tied to Taiwan's military

The new rules, effective immediately, prohibit the export to the listed enterprises of dual-use items, a term referring to goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes

China Taiwan
China imposed export controls Wednesday on eight companies tied to Taiwan's military as the self-ruled island started annual military exercises.
AP Taipei
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

China imposed export controls Wednesday on eight companies tied to Taiwan's military as the self-ruled island started annual military exercises.

China's Commerce Ministry added eight Taiwan-based firms including aerospace and shipbuilding companies, to an export control list, citing national and regional security concerns.

The banned companies include defense supplier Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), drone maker Jingwei Aerospace Technology Co, and CSBC Corporation, Taiwan's largest shipbuilding company. 

ALSO READ: Can Taiwan disconnect economy from China, its biggest trading partner?

The new rules, effective immediately, prohibit the export to the listed enterprises of dual-use items, a term referring to goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

The ban comes just as Taiwan begins its annual Han Kuang military drills, which will simulate defenses against a possible invasion by China. This year's drills are set to be the largest and longest ever, lasting about 10 days, twice as long as last year's exercises.

China regards self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. Beijing has branded Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te as a separatist and refuses to speak to him.

The United States, like most countries, doesn't recognise Taiwan as a country, but is bound by its own laws to provide it with the means to defend itself.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US slaps sanctions on firms linked to North Korea's fake-tech-worker scheme

Trump puts pressure on Asian ally South Korea to pay more for its defence

China's blistering heat leaves workers exposed as gig economy booms

Virgin Atlantic signs deal to use Musk's Starlink for fleet Wi-Fi

Donald Trump's tariff 'blank check' must be curbed: Businesses to US court

Topics :TaiwanChinamilitary

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story