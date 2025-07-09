US slaps sanctions on firms linked to North Korea's fake-tech-worker scheme

By Magdalena Del Valle

The US slapped sanctions on individuals and companies linked to a scheme that involves recruiting North Koreans to pose as American tech workers and help fund Kim Jong Un’s regime.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed penalties on a “malicious cyber actor” named Song Kum Hyok, who’s accused of having ties with a hacking group linked to Pyongyang, as well as another individual and four companies based in Russia and North Korea.

Song allegedly facilitated an IT worker scheme where North Koreans and others working from China and Russia are given false American identities — often using information stolen from US citizens — to gain remote employment with US companies and generate revenues for North Korea.