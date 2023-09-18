Home / World News / China lodges protest with Germany over labelling President Xi as dictator

China lodges protest with Germany over labelling President Xi as dictator

The Chinese Foreign Ministry took exception to Baerbock's remarks, saying that the comments were an open political provocation."

Press Trust of India Beijing
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

China on Monday lodged a diplomatic protest with Germany over its Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock labelling President Xi Jinping as a dictator.

"If (President Vladimir) Putin were to win this war, what sign would that be for other dictators in the world, like Xi, like the Chinese president? Therefore, Ukraine has to win this war, Baerbock said in an interview on Friday during her trip to the US.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry took exception to Baerbock's remarks, saying that the comments were an open political provocation."

"We deplore and reject the remarks by the German side which are preposterous and extremely irresponsible," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said while responding to a question at a media briefing on the German Minister's comments.

The remarks are contrary to facts and a breach of diplomatic protocol and China lodged a diplomatic protest to Germany, Mao said.

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden also called Xi a dictator.

Xi, 70, heads the ruling Communist Party, the military besides the Presidency, earning him the tag of the most powerful Chinese leader after Mao Zedong.

Baerbock's comments came in the backdrop of steady deterioration in once flourishing relations between China and the European Union as well as Germany.

Recently, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU executive would launch an investigation into Chinese electric vehicle subsidies.

And the China-German ties which thrived during the previous German Chancellor Angela Merkel's long tenure showed a steady decline, especially over China's backing of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Also Read

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Germany beat France 2-1, ending winless run days after removing Hansi Flick

Basketball World Cup 2023: Having stunned USA, Germany eye historic gold

Germany wins maiden Basketball World Cup, holds off Serbia 83-77 for gold

Blinken meets China President Xi in bid to ease soaring US-China tensions

Thailand eyes India to boost tourism recovery after waiving visa for China

China flies military planes toward Taiwan in show of power against island

Growth jitters knock global stocks before central bank meeting-packed week

Islamabad, Kabul should work for common goals, says Pakistan PM Kakar

Erdogan and Elon Musk discuss establishing a Tesla car factory in Turkey

Topics :ChinaGermanyXi Jinping

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrants

Torrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaign

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from Opposition

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story