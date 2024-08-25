Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / China opposes US sanctions on firms over 'links to Russia's war efforts'

China opposes US sanctions on firms over 'links to Russia's war efforts'

The US on Friday announced sweeping sanctions on hundreds of firms in Russia and across Europe, Asia and the Middle East

China Russia flag
China has tried to position itself as neutral in the Ukraine conflict, but it shares with Russia high animosity toward the West | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 1:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

China on Sunday expressed its opposition to the latest US sanctions on Chinese companies over their alleged ties to Russia's war in Ukraine, saying it will adopt necessary measures to safeguard the rights and interests of the country's businesses.

The US on Friday announced sweeping sanctions on hundreds of firms in Russia and across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, accusing them of providing products and services that enable Russia's war effort and aiding its ability to evade sanctions. The US Department of State said it was concerned by the magnitude of dual-use goods exports from China to Russia.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Ministry of Commerce in China in its statement firmly opposed the US putting multiple Chinese companies on its export control list. The move bars such companies from trading with US firms without gaining a nearly unobtainable special license.

The ministry said the US action was typical unilateral sanctions," saying they would disrupt global trade orders and rules, as well as affect the stability of the global industrial and supply chains.

China urges the US to immediately stop its wrong practices and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interest of Chinese companies, it said.

The US action is the latest in a series of thousands of US sanctions that have been imposed on Russian firms and their suppliers in other nations since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The effectiveness of the sanctions has been questioned, especially as Russia has continued to support its economy by selling oil and gas on international markets.

According to the US State Department, some China-based companies supplied machine tools and components to Russia companies.

More From This Section

11 killed, 35 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan's Balochistan

Bangladesh's former textile and jute minister Golam Dastagir held in Dhaka

Merely stating facts not enough to overcome misinformation: Study

Israelis stage airstrikes in Lebanon, Hezbollah responds with drone attack

Israel declares emergency for next 48 hrs amid rising tensions with Lebanon

China has tried to position itself as neutral in the Ukraine conflict, but it shares with Russia high animosity toward the West.

After Western countries imposed heavy sanctions on Russian oil in response to Russia sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, China strongly stepped up its purchase of Russian oil, increasing its influence in Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin also underlined the importance of China by meeting in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping soon after being inaugurated for a fifth term in the Kremlin.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, 8 naval vessels around its territory

Amid tensions, Philippines demands China to halt actions in South China Sea

Chinese military's new doctrine: Win wars against strong enemies, opponents

11 dead, 14 missing after heavy rainfall hits China's Liaoning province

Fisheries plane threatened by flares from Chinese base, says Philippines

Topics :ChinaUnited StatesRussiaUkraineUS sanctions

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story