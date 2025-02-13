Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / China proposes summit between Putin, Trump to help end Ukraine war

China proposes summit between Putin, Trump to help end Ukraine war

Trump said Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had expressed a desire for peace in separate phone calls

Trump, Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin with the US President Donald Trump
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China has floated a proposal to hold a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to help end the Ukraine war, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. 
Chinese officials in recent weeks have raised a proposal with the Trump team through intermediaries to hold a summit between the two leaders and to facilitate peacekeeping efforts after an eventual truce, according to people in Beijing and Washington cited by the newspaper. 
China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 
Trump said Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had expressed a desire for peace in separate phone calls with him on Wednesday, and Trump had ordered top US officials to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine. 
The Kremlin had said Putin and Trump had agreed to meet, and Putin had invited Trump to visit Moscow. Trump said their first meeting would "probably" take place soon in Saudi Arabia. 
No Ukraine peace talks have been held since the early months of the conflict, now approaching its third anniversary. 

Also Read

LIVE news: PM Modi meets US intel chief Tulsi Gabbard after landing in the US

US Senate to vote on Robert Kennedy Jr's bid to become nation's health secy

High prices pose major economic challenge for Trump, shows inflation report

Trump's pick McMahon for education chief to seek approval to lead agency

Ties growing with new admin in place: Tejasvi on PM Modi's US visit

Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, oversaw billions of dollars of military and other aid to Kyiv and had no direct contact with Putin after Russia's invasion. 
Russia occupies about one-fifth of Ukraine and has demanded Kyiv cede more territory and be rendered permanently neutral under any peace deal. 
Ukraine demands Russia withdraw from captured territory and says Kyiv must receive NATO membership or equivalent security guarantees to prevent Moscow from attacking again. 
China has been repeatedly urged by the West to use its close relationship with Russia to help end the war. Beijing has said it was not a party to the crisis but that it had been consistently promoting peace talks on its own terms. 
In a peace plan last year, China, jointly with Brazil, proposed an international peace conference "at a proper time" and called for equal participation by both Ukraine and Russia.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World Radio Day 2025: Date, history, significance, theme, facts and more

Trump admin's move to cut govt spending pose risk to largest contractors

Musk, DOGE see their powers expand while federal staff, remit stay shrouded

N Korea razing facility that hosted war-separated families' reunion: Seoul

Taiwan detects 6 Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels operating near its waters

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinRussia Ukraine ConflictChina

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story