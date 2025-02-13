Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Trump admin's move to cut govt spending pose risk to largest contractors

Trump admin's move to cut govt spending pose risk to largest contractors

The efforts, led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, have sparked concern about companies with federal contract exposure

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Josyana Joshua and Ethan M Steinberg
 
The Trump administration’s moves to trim government spending pose a short-term “understated risk” for companies all across the corporate credit market, according to a Barclays Plc analysis.
 
The efforts, led by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, have sparked concern about companies with federal contract exposure, analysts led by Dominique Toublan wrote in a note Wednesday.
 
“While the legality and duration of the actions to halt spending remain in question, the prevailing uncertainty is undeniable,” the analysts wrote. “For the time being, the administration’s ‘move fast and break things’ approach could present short-term risks to specific companies and sectors.”
 
Investment-grade aerospace and defense firms have the biggest exposure to government contracting — with a weighted average of federal dollars to 2023 revenues of 45 per cent. The industry has more than $200 billion of annual obligations from the US government, Barclays analysts Andrew Keches and Ed Brucker wrote. The defense sector houses some of the largest line items of the federal budget, and given the recent shift toward reviewing many of the programs, it makes the sector one of the most vulnerable. 
 
In the near-term, the sector would see “limited” impacts from large budget cuts, since existing programs are funded through previous budgets. DOGE is seen as a modest risk to some of the prime contractors like Lockheed Martin Corp., RTX Corp., General Dynamics Corp. and Northrop Grumman Corp., according to the note.   

Also Read

Musk, DOGE see their powers expand while federal staff, remit stay shrouded

Elon Musk's X agrees to pay about $10 million to settle Trump's lawsuit

About 75,000 US federal workers accept Trump admin's buyout programme

Trump signs proclamations to close steel, aluminium tariff loopholes: WH

US senate confirms Tulsi Gabbard as Trump's 'director of intelligence'

 
Healthcare and pharmaceuticals have the second largest exposure. Distributors such as McKesson Corp. and Cencora Inc. could face disruption, with the analysts noting government spending is related to purchasing for services provided via public programs and for the care of government employees or veterans.
 
A spokesperson for Lockheed Martin directed Bloomberg to a recent comment from its president, Jim Taiclet, who said he welcomes “DOGE’s effort and the administration’s efforts to reduce the bureaucracy.”
 
Geo Group declined to comment. RTX, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman did not respond to a request for comment. McKesson and Cencora weren’t immediately available for comment. 
 
“Among pharmaceutical companies, we think most of the government transfers are related to the vaccines such as Pfizer’s COVID vaccine and Merck’s HPV and MMR treatments,” the analysts wrote.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

N Korea razing facility that hosted war-separated families' reunion: Seoul

Taiwan detects 6 Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels operating near its waters

Bezos' Blue Origin bracing for large job cuts after years of expansion

Morgan Stanley set to sell $3 billion of X debt without any discount

Elon Musk's all-cash bid for startup undercuts legal attack, says OpenAI

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationTrump administrationGovt spending

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story