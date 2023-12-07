China's exports edged higher for first time in 7 months, imports falls

China's exports rose in November, the first increase since April, while imports fell, according to customs data released Thursday.

Exports rose 0.5 per cent from a year earlier to $291.9 billion, a sign that demand may be picking up after months, but imports fell 0.6 per cent, to $223.5 billion, after they climbed 3 per cent in October.

China has been grappling with sluggish foreign trade this year amid slack global demand and a stalled recovery, despite the country's reopening after its strict COVID-19 controls were lifted late last year.

The trade surplus of $68.4 billion was up 21 per cent compared to October's $56.5 billion.

Demand for Chinese exports has been weak since the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia began raising interest rates last year to cool inflation that was at multi-decade highs.