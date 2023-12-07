Home / World News / China's exports edged higher for first time in 7 months, imports falls

China's exports edged higher for first time in 7 months, imports falls

Exports rose 0.5 per cent from a year earlier to $291.9 billion, a sign that demand may be picking up after months, but imports fell 0.6 per cent, to $223.5 billion, after they climbed 3 per cent

The trade surplus of $68.4 billion was up 21 per cent compared to October's $56.5 billion
AP Hong Kong

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

China's exports rose in November, the first increase since April, while imports fell, according to customs data released Thursday.

Exports rose 0.5 per cent from a year earlier to $291.9 billion, a sign that demand may be picking up after months, but imports fell 0.6 per cent, to $223.5 billion, after they climbed 3 per cent in October.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

China has been grappling with sluggish foreign trade this year amid slack global demand and a stalled recovery, despite the country's reopening after its strict COVID-19 controls were lifted late last year.

The trade surplus of $68.4 billion was up 21 per cent compared to October's $56.5 billion.

Demand for Chinese exports has been weak since the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia began raising interest rates last year to cool inflation that was at multi-decade highs.

Also Read

India has highest input tariffs for electronic among competing nation: ICEA

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Asia Cup history: From ODIs to T20s, a classic crowd-puller for 39 years

No loss to India on removal of customs duties on 8 US products: Minister

Apples to lentils: India removes additional duties on certain US products

US military grounds entire fleet of Osprey aircraft following deadly crash

In rare move, UN Chief Guterres invokes Article 99 amid Israel-Gaza war

Starbucks loses $11 billion market value due to poor sales, boycotts

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman

3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in University of Nevada attack

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ChinaExportimport

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story