China's focus on industrialisation fueled growth, but at cost of citizen

Severe air pollution proves fatal for Chinese citizens as China's focus on industrialisation helped it achieve rapid economic growth, but it has cost its citizen their lives, as numerous people are dying in the country due to air pollution, Just Earth news reported.

Every year, air pollution in China claims the lives of almost two million people. In China, untimely fatalities are being brought on by the emission of mercury, greenhouse gases, and other dangerous substances.

PM2.5, or fine particulate matter, is a particularly dangerous pollutant that has a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less. In terms of deaths brought on by PM 2.5, China comes in fourth place globally.

In contrast to the recommended global threshold of 5 micrograms per cubic metre, its concentration in China in the last ten years was between 50 and 60 micrograms. According to Just Earth News, a team of Chinese researchers discovered that between 2000 and 2016, air pollution caused the early deaths of around 30.8 million people in China.

Chinese people's lungs and cardiovascular systems are deeply affected by the fine and microscopic particles in the filthy air they breathe. This is causing a number of illnesses, including respiratory infections, heart disease, lung cancer, heart attack, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Fudan University researchers in Shanghai came to the conclusion that Chinese people were more likely to experience arrhythmias, or irregular or abnormal heartbeats, after surveying 200 Chinese hospitals, Just Earth news reported.

Due to increased spending to lessen the negative impacts of air pollution on children's health, severe air pollution also encourages Chinese parents to consider having children. Air pollution increased as a result of growing industrialization, urbanisation, and higher energy consumption brought on by development activities.