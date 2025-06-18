China's rare earth exports hit five-year low as magnet sales curbs

By Bloomberg News

China’s exports of rare earth products — including powerful magnets now at the heart of tensions with the US — slumped to a fresh five-year low in May as Beijing’s export curbs choked flows.

The data for last month shows the extent to which export controls in place since early April had curbed shipments, before a US-China meeting to resolve the restrictions. A shortage of vital magnets has threatened industries including car making from the US to Europe and India.

May’s export volume of rare earth products fell by 61 per cent from a year earlier to 2,117 tons, the lowest level since February 2020, according to calculations by Bloomberg News based on Chinese customs data. The products category — distinct from minerals and metals — is typically dominated by magnets. Exports had already fallen sharply in April.