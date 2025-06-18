Khamenei warns US of 'irreparable damage' if it joins Israeli strikes

Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday warned the United States that joining the Israeli strikes now targeting the Islamic Republic will result in irreparable damage for them.

The comments by 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came in a statement read aloud by a state television anchor against a still image of the leader. It wasn't clear why Khamenei did not appear himself on screen, as he has once earlier since the Israeli attacks began on Friday.

Any military involvement by the US in this field will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage for them, the anchor said, reading Khamenei's statement.