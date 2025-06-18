Home / World News / US Fed keeps rates steady for 4th straight meeting, remains open for cuts

US Federal Reserve decided on Wednesday to keep interest rates unchanged, while indicating that reductions could still be on the table in the second half of the year

Jerome Powell
Jerome Powell (Photo: US Federal Reserve)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:56 PM IST
The US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has once again opted to maintain its benchmark interest rate, keeping it at 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent. This marks the fourth straight meeting where rates have remained unchanged. The decision was backed unanimously by voting members of the committee.  In a statement released after the meeting, the Fed said, “Inflation remains somewhat elevated” and noted that “recent indicators suggest economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace.” It added that the “unemployment rate remains low” and that “labour market conditions remain solid,” signalling continued confidence in the overall strength of the economy.    Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump criticised the expected move, demanding significantly larger rate cuts ranging from 1 to 2.5 percentage points.   Fed decisions are announced after extensive deliberation between the seven presidentially-appointed Fed governors and a rotating group of five regional bank presidents.

Topics :Donald TrumpUS Federal ReserveJerome Powell

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

