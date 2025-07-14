Home / World News / China's rare-earth metal exports spike to highest level since 2009

China's rare-earth metal exports spike to highest level since 2009

China's exports of rare earths in June climbed to their highest since 2009, according to official data, indicating a push by global buyers to get hold of the materials used to make powerful magnets

trade
Data on China’s June exports of all rare-earth products is due with the next batch of trade figures on Friday, while a breakdown including magnets should be available on Sunday.
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Bloomberg News
 
China’s exports of rare earths in June climbed to their highest since 2009, according to official data, indicating a push by global buyers to get hold of the materials used to make powerful magnets. 
The rare-earths sector has been in turmoil since early April, when dominant supplier China launched export controls amid a deepening trade stand-off with the US. That’s weighed most heavily on supplies of so-called permanent magnets, which are not covered by the customs data figures released on Monday.
 
 
Exports of rare earths, in mineral or metal form, climbed to 7,742 tons, up 60% from a year earlier. That could include some material to be used by the few magnet manufacturers outside China, who are seeing a wave of demand as the global auto industry grapples with a shortage.
 
China’s export controls cover seven of the 17 rare earths in their basic commodity form, but also stretch to magnets containing even tiny amounts of the controlled materials. China makes about 90% of the world’s rare-earth permanent magnets, with firms in Japan and Germany making up most of the remainder.
 
Data on China’s June exports of all rare-earth products is due with the next batch of trade figures on Friday, while a breakdown including magnets should be available on Sunday.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pentagon awards AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, xAI and Anthropic

Trump reiterates claim that he stopped conflict between India & Pakistan

European ministers meet to forge strategy after surprise 30% US tariffs

Trump to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine in major shift on arms policy

Biden defends clemency orders, calls autopen use 'legal and justified'

Topics :ChinaMetalMining industry

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story