China's rare-earth metal exports spike to highest level since 2009

By Bloomberg News

China’s exports of rare earths in June climbed to their highest since 2009, according to official data, indicating a push by global buyers to get hold of the materials used to make powerful magnets.

The rare-earths sector has been in turmoil since early April, when dominant supplier China launched export controls amid a deepening trade stand-off with the US. That’s weighed most heavily on supplies of so-called permanent magnets, which are not covered by the customs data figures released on Monday.

Exports of rare earths, in mineral or metal form, climbed to 7,742 tons, up 60% from a year earlier. That could include some material to be used by the few magnet manufacturers outside China, who are seeing a wave of demand as the global auto industry grapples with a shortage.