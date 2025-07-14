Pentagon awards AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, xAI and Anthropic

By Jackie Davalos

Four of the top US artificial intelligence developers won contracts from the Defense Department aimed at accelerating the military’s adoption of the emerging technology.

The Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office said Monday that it will grant contracts to Alphabet Inc.’s Google, OpenAI, Elon Musk’s xAI and Anthropic PBC. The exact dollar value was not disclosed, but the agency said each contract will have a ceiling of $200 million.

“Leveraging commercially available solutions into an integrated capabilities approach will accelerate the use of advanced AI as part of our Joint mission essential tasks in our warfighting domain as well as intelligence, business, and enterprise information systems,” said Doug Matty, who heads the CDAO.