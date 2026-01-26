China's top general Zhang Youxia put under probe in Xi's military purge

By Chris Buckley

China’s top general, second only to Xi Jinping, the nation’s leader, in the military command, has been put under investigation and accused of “grave violations of discipline and the law,” the Ministry of National Defence said on Saturday, the most stunning escalation yet in Mr Xi’s purge of the People’s Liberation Army elite. The general, Zhang Youxia, is a vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, the Communist Party body that controls China’s armed forces. Another member of the commission, Gen. Liu Zhenli, who leads the military’s Joint Staff Department, is also under investigation, the Defence Ministry said. Its announcement did not say what either general was alleged to have done wrong.

General Zhang’s downfall — few if any Chinese officials placed publicly under investigation are later declared innocent — is the most drastic step so far in Mr Xi’s years-long campaign to root out what he has described as corruption and disloyalty in the military’s senior ranks. It is all the more astonishing because General Zhang seemed to be a confidant of Mr Xi, who has known him for decades. “This move is unprecedented in the history of the Chinese military and represents the total annihilation of the high command,” Christopher K. Johnson, a former Central Intelligence Agency analyst who follows Chinese elite politics, said of the investigation of General Zhang.

With the two generals effectively out, the Central Military Commission has just two members left: its chairman, Mr Xi, and General Zhang Shengmin, who has overseen Mr Xi’s military purges. Mr Xi has now removed all but one of the six generals he appointed to the commission in 2022. Mr Johnson, the president of China Strategies Group, a consulting firm, said Mr Xi seemed to have concluded that problems in the military ran so deep that he could not trust the top command to cure itself and must look to a new cohort of rising officers. Rumours that the general might be in trouble had spread for days, since official news reports left clues that he and General Liu had been absent from a Communist Party meeting. But General Zhang has disappeared from view before, and a senior official is usually out of sight for months before the party confirms that he is under investigation. He appears to have “decided he must cut very deep generationally to find a group not tainted,” Mr Johnson said. “The purging of even a childhood friend in Zhang Youxia shows there now are no limits to Xi’s anti-graft zeal.”

The speed with which General Zhang’s ouster was announced seemed intended to staunch the potential damage for Mr Xi, said Su Tzu-yun, an expert on the People’s Liberation Army, or P.L.A., at the Institute for National Defence and Security Research in Taipei, a body funded by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence. “This could be a big blow to morale inside the P.L.A.,” Mr Su said in an interview, referring to the removal of a seemingly invulnerable commander. General Zhang and General Liu were also the P.L.A.’s two top commanders for practical operational tasks, and their removal will leave a gap in experience, said Shanshan Mei, a political scientist at RAND, a research organisation, who studies China’s armed forces.

“There’s no one right now at the highest level who has operational experience or who is in charge of training and exercises,” Ms. Mei said. “This is going to cut very deep, and there’s more to come, possibly.” But Mr Xi’s worries about the trustworthiness of his commanders seemed to finally outweigh whatever attachment he felt to the general, Mr Su said. “I think this reflects Xi Jinping’s personal sense of insecurity, and that’s a major factor in his purges of the military,” he said. General Zhang, 75, had seemed to be cordoned off from Mr. Xi’s widening purges. The two men’s fathers, both veterans of Mao Zedong’s revolutionary wars, were personally acquainted, and Mr Xi had kept General Zhang in office beyond the customary retirement age of about 70.

Since 2023, waves of top commanders, officers and executives for arms manufacturers have been removed from office and placed under investigation — or, in some cases, have disappeared from view without explanation. The first purges in that wave focused on China’s Rocket Force, which operates most of its nuclear missiles and many of its conventional ones. Ensuing investigations took down admirals, regional military commanders and members of the Central Military Commission. Many of the targeted officers had been promoted by Mr Xi since he took power in 2012, vowing to cleanse the armed forces of endemic graft. But after a decade in charge, he seemed to have concluded that some of his own handpicked protégés had been infected by the military’s corruption, which historically has often involved taking bribes for contracts or promotions.

The investigations’ toll on the military was visible at a meeting last year of the Communist Party’s Central Committee, a council of top officials. Of the 44 uniformed officers appointed to the committee in 2022, 29 — roughly two-thirds — had been purged or were missing, according to calculations made by Neil Thomas, a researcher on Chinese politics at the Asia Society. Mr Xi seems to have calculated that in the longer term, his shake-up of the military will make it less corrupt, more loyal and more effective in pursuing his goals, like putting pressure on Taiwan, the island democracy that rejects China’s claims of sovereignty.

But for now, and potentially for years, the disruptions caused by the purges could leave Mr Xi less confident that his commanders are ready for combat, analysts have said. “It’s a dilemma,” said Mr Su, the Taiwan-based analyst. “He wants to first get rid of these so-called corrupt people, but for the P.L.A., if you clear out these high-level officers, that means a whole lot of experience is gone.” General Zhang was among the few Chinese commanders with extensive experience in battle. The son of a general, he gained prominence as a frontline officer during China’s last war, a border conflict with Vietnam that began in 1979 and lasted for years. He rose to become head of the General Armaments Department, which is in charge of procuring weapons, and Mr Xi promoted him to the Central Military Commission in 2017.

“For Zhang Youxia, having combat experience — and being one of the only ones left who has any — has to add to his lustre, at least to Xi Jinping,” John Culver, a former Central Intelligence Agency analyst specialising in the Chinese military, said in an interview before General Zhang’s dismissal was announced. But analysts speculated that General Zhang’s time in the General Armaments Department — which, because it controls arms contracts, became known as a honey pot of corruption — may have planted the seeds of his downfall. Other generals who rose through that department have also been purged, including Li Shangfu, a former defence minister.