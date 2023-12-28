China's top political advisory body CPPCC removes 3 defence executives

China’s top political advisory body removed three senior leaders at missile-making firms from its national committee, the latest sign of turmoil within the upper echelons of the nation’s military.



The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference revoked the membership of the executives during a Wednesday meeting, state broadcaster China Central Television reported.

The body didn’t specify a reason for ousting the men, who all work at state-owned firms. Its constitution states members can be removed for “serious violations” of its rules. The Ministry of Defense did not immediately reply to a request for comment.





“This move represents further evidence the party is conducting a significant investigation into corruption in military procurement for the rocket force,” said Neil Thomas, a fellow for Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis.

All three held senior posts at major defense contractors during the period Li headed the military’s procurement department, which is now under probe for dates overlapping with his tenure. President Xi Jinping has overhauled his nation’s military leadership this year. Beijing ousted Li Shangfu as defense minister without explanation in October, months after replacing two top leaders of its secretive rocket force. The PLA unveiled a new navy commander this week, amid rising tensions in the South China Sea.

Wu Yansheng, who has won national awards for his contribution to the space sector, serves as chairman of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., which makes tactical missile systems.

Wang Changqing is an executive at China Aerospace Science & Industry Corp., which manufactures cruise missile systems. Liu Shiquan is a missile technology expert who worked for China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. until 2022, before being transferred to China North Industries Group Corp.

CASIC is a state-owned enterprise that makes spacecraft and missile systems, while Norinco is a weapons producer for the People’s Liberation Army.

Their names are still listed on the company websites, and it’s unclear whether their professional positions will be affected. Attempts to reach the companies for comment were unsuccessful.