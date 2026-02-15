China's Xi Jinping emphasises stability at start of new policy cycle

China will accelerate efforts to build a new development paradigm and focus on high quality growth this year, President Xi Jinping said in his Lunar New Year speech.

The nation will also seek to maintain social harmony and stability, Xi said in his speech in Beijing on Saturday, state broadcaster China Central Television reported.

Xi also said China would continue to advance full and rigorous Communist Party self governance and work to secure a strong start to the 15th Five Year Plan, according to CCTV.

It is customary for China’s top leadership to deliver a speech ahead of the Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 17 this year and marks the start of the Year of the Horse.