China starts fresh round of nationwide inspections to reveal govt debt

Local officials will be pressed to come clean about their so-called hidden debt as national leaders attempt to get a fuller picture of liabilities across all levels of government

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
China has begun a fresh round of nationwide inspections to work out how much money local governments’ owe, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign that authorities are preparing to take concrete steps to tackle a key financial risk.
Local officials will be pressed to come clean about their so-called hidden debt as national leaders attempt to get a fuller picture of liabilities across all levels of government, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private information. The campaign is being led by the Ministry of Finance, one of the people said. It’s not clear when the survey will end or what will follow it, but an accurate accounting of the size of the liabilities would be key to formulating policies to address the problem. The assessment has been underway at least since May, one of the people said. The people asked not to be identified as the discussions were private.

The finance ministry didn’t respond to a fax requesting comment.  There are more than 3,000 individual administrative units in China, with 31 provinces, 333 cities and almost 3,000 counties. Many of them use companies called ‘local government financing vehicles’ to borrow money to pay for infrastructure and other services that can’t be paid for from their official budgets.

Topics :China

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

