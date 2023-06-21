Home / World News / 'Long way to go': Federal Reserve Chair Powell points to more rate hikes

'Long way to go': Federal Reserve Chair Powell points to more rate hikes

But a few big buyers in credit markets are calling Fed's bluff

Reuters Washington
'Long way to go': Federal Reserve Chair Powell points to more rate hikes

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday told lawmakers that the fight against inflation still “has a long way to go” and despite a recent pause in rate hikes officials were in agreement borrowing costs would likely still need to move higher.
“Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year,” Powell said in remarks to the House Financial Services Committee in one of his regularly scheduled twice-yearly monetary policy updates to Congress. “Nonetheless, inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2 per cent has a long way to go.” Though Fed officials held off on raising interest rates at their meeting last week, Powell called that an exercise in prudence, allowing time to gather more information before deciding on further rate increases that Fed policymakers feel will be necessary by the end of the year.

Powell and nominees for three Fed Board seats were testifying on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, laying out over several hours of hearings a set of views that could broadly shape the economic conditions facing the country during a contentious presidential election campaign next year.
The themes sounded familiar: Inflation is too high and interest rates need to remain restrictive to fight it; the job market remains strong and may even need to weaken some for prices to cool; bank failures in March haven't rattled the financial system in a fundamental way.

But some of the biggest buyers in credit markets are calling the Federal Reserve’s bluff.
T Rowe Price Group, Allspring Global Investments and AllianceBernstein Holding LP are among investors seeking opportunities in longer-dated high-grade corporate bonds, reflecting bets that the peak in interest rates is nearing and a US recession would force policymakers to reverse course.


Also Read

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushes dollar to three-month high

US Inflation report for Dec could show another month of cooling prices

Jerome Powell likely to underscore US Fed's inflation fight far from over

Credit crunch, El Nino & DC deadlock to challenge Powell's recession bet

Britain's debt exceeds 100% of GDP for the first time in 62 years

UK inflation steady at 8.7% against forecasts, BoE set to raise rates

Bitcoin hits six-week high as financial titans step up crypto initiatives

Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face human trafficking charges

WHO prepares for increased spread of viral disease linked to El Nino

Topics :Fed Reserve Chair Jeremy PowellUS Inflation

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story