HH-100 prototype has a payload capacity of 700 kg and a full range of 520 km; it may be used in fighting for forest fires or delivering relief material

Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 4:13 PM IST
A Chinese aircraft manufacturer has announced the successful maiden flight of a new commercial freight drone northwest of the country, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The HH-100 prototype, operated by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), an aerospace conglomerate, took off from Lantian general aviation airport in Xian, the capital of Shaanxi province.

SCMP reported that the unmanned freight aircraft boasts a designed maximum take-off weight of 2,000 kg, a payload capacity of 700 kg , and a full-weight range of 520 km (323 miles). It can reach a maximum cruise speed of 300km/h and operate at altitudes of up to 5,000 metres.

The primary use of the drone is for short-range delivery. AVIC also indicated potential applications in firefighting in forests and grasslands, delivering relief material, emergency relay communication, and weather modification, the report added.

What are cargo drones?


Cargo drones are transforming the logistics industry by offering faster, more efficient, and environmentally friendly ways to transport goods. They are designed to carry heavy loads over long distances, bypassing traditional transportation obstacles and reducing carbon emissions.

Cargo drones can be used to deliver vital supplies during natural disasters, transport medical equipment to remote areas, and even deliver packages to customers' doorsteps. Amazon and Walmart are testing drone delivery services in select areas.

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the delivery drone market is expected to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 40 per cent by 2030.

Size of China’s drone industry


China's civil drone industry was valued at 117.4 billion yuan (US$16.2 billion) last year, marking a 32 per cent increase compared to the previous year, according to a study by the China Centre for Information Industry Development (CCID), as reported by SCMP.

By the end of December 2023, China had over 2,300 civil drone companies and more than 1,000 mass-produced drone models, the report stated.

Analysts have noted that China's established but cost-effective materials will further advance the drone industry.

China's complete electronics industry chain allows drone manufacturers to procure high-quality electronic components at reduced costs, according to a report by AskCI, a Shenzhen-based consulting firm, cited by SCMP.

The drone sector plays a crucial role in China’s low-altitude economy, which encompasses businesses operating aerial vehicles below 3,000 metre.

Since 2021, China has been enhancing its low-altitude economy with the central government introducing a series of policies and regulations.

The CCID reported that China’s low-altitude market was valued at over 500 billion yuan in 2023, with a growth rate of 33.8 per cent, and projected to surpass 1 trillion yuan by 2026.

The report also highlighted that the successful maiden flight of the HH-100 prototype aligns with China's efforts to develop a strategic emerging industry within the low-altitude economy.

