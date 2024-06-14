Home / India News / PM Modi, French President discuss ways to further strengthen partnership

PM Modi, French President discuss ways to further strengthen partnership

It is Prime Minister Modi's first foreign trip after assuming office for a third time this month. The two leaders last met when French President visited India to attend the 75th Republic Day of India

Modi, macron, france
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Bari (Italy)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 4:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership including in areas of defence, nuclear and space, and exchanged views on key global and regional issues.
 
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in the southern resort town of Italy.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Taking Strategic Partnership to new levels! PM @narendramodi met President @EmmanuelMacron of France on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.
 
"The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the partnership including in areas of defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, critical technologies, connectivity and culture. They also exchanged views on key global and regional issues," he wrote.
 
It is Prime Minister Modi's first foreign trip after assuming office for a third time this month. The two leaders last met in January when the French President visited India to attend the 75th Republic Day of India.
 
During their last meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for bilateral cooperation and international partnership, outlined in Horizon 2047 and other documents from the July 2023 Summit.
 
Horizon 2047 Roadmap sets an ambitious and broad-ranging course for the bilateral relationship for 2047, the centenary year of India's independence.
 
Modi is attending the 50th G7 Summit on the invitation of Italian President Georgia Meloni and will address an Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean alongside leaders of other invited countries and Pope Francis. PTI 

Also Read

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

R-day chief guest French Prez Emmanuel Macron to arrive in Jaipur today

French President Emmanuel Macron set to be Republic Day chief guest

Lenovo launches Legion 9i 16-inch gaming laptop in India: Know price, specs

France will support any Olympic bid by India: Prez Emmanuel Macron

Excise scam: Delhi HC seeks ED stand on Chanpreet Singh's bail plea

Modi 3.0: Jual Oram takes charge as Tribal Affairs minister in new govt

ED makes fresh arrest in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission case, say officials

DIAL introduces biometric kiosks for faster immigration processing

Bengal govt issues alert for northern districts after heavy rain in Sikkim

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiEmmanuel MacronIndia Foreign Policyindian governmentSouth AsiaG7 summit

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story