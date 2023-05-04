China takes yuan global in bid to repel weaponised dollar's impact on money



China is putting the yuan front and center in its fight back against the US's unique influence over global money. By George Lei, Tania Chen and Jacob Gu



While the US remains the world’s clear financial hegemon, these moves are helping China to carve out a bigger place for itself in the international financial system. They come at a time when geopolitical strains are growing and global commerce is becoming an ever-more-active battleground. President Xi Jinping's government has been busy striking deals over the past year to expand the ways in which the currency is used, with new agreements linked to the renminbi stretching from Russia and Saudi Arabia to Brazil and even France.



The ramp-up is also a response to China’s shifting position within the global economy as it emerges from the era of Covid-lockdowns with growth running more slowly than it once did and the global push for freer trade in retreat. That's spurred leaders in Beijing to up the ante in building the country — and in particular its currency — into an alternative pole for international finance, trade and lending. Antagonism has flared between the two economic titans over issues ranging from trade and Taiwan to TikTok and technological know-how. Hard-hitting sanctions on Russia have revealed a new willingness by the US to weaponize the dollar. Together, that's done more to promote China's yuan over the past year than Xi’s government achieved in the preceding decade.



That message is resonating in some parts of the world. Unease with the dominance of the US and the greenback is pushing some countries and companies to diversify away from America and Europe. The nation is working to demonstrate “that there’s a world outside of the US and the Western world,” said Adrian Zuercher, head of global asset allocation and co-head of global investment management for the Asia-Pacific region at UBS Global Wealth Management’s office in Hong Kong. "You're sending a very strong signal to the US by basically saying we don't need you and we don't need your US dollar."



Going Global The use of the renminbi in contracts for everything from oil to nickel is gathering speed, with the currency’s share of global trade finance tripling since the end of 2019. That's still a tiny portion of global transactions, and the currency remains tightly controlled by Chinese authorities. But sanctions that ensnared Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine have added to that pace. The yuan’s usage in Russian export payments surged 32-fold last year alone.



Trips to Beijing by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and France’s Emmanuel Macron were accompanied by a host of new commercial agreements. And China was central to brokering an Iran-Saudi detente. Xi, who is embarking on his second decade in charge of the People’s Republic, has taken steps to promote the country’s reputation abroad, even as he focuses on implementing reforms and bolstering growth at home. His first foreign excursions after lifting lockdowns were to key energy suppliers Saudi Arabia and Russia.



The ostracism of Russia in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has provided China with an important opening to demonstrate just how the yuan can be used. It also stoked concern among some nations about being beholden to the dollar and the euro, the two biggest currencies. With the US, though, flashpoints have multiplied — from feuds over spy balloons to semiconductor technology.



“China's willingness to maintain growth while paving new paths lends itself for other nations to have greater confidence to use the yuan,’’ said Victor Gao, a professor at Soochow University and vice president of think tank Center for China and Globalization. “If the US wants to rock the boat, then China will need to make necessary amendments to meet the challenges.’’ Locked out of the central international payments system known as SWIFT, Russia embraced the yuan for trade, private savings and foreign-exchange transactions. China has developed its own international-payments platform — CIPS — that’s entirely separate from SWIFT, which has been embraced not only by institutions in Russia, but also by banks that operate in places like Brazil.



Russian Experiment Neither the People’s Bank of China nor the country’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange immediately responded to faxes seeking comment.



Yuan savings accounted for 11% of Russia’s total deposits as of January, compared with practically none before the war, and the yuan has replaced the dollar and euro as the most traded currency from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok. The seeds of Russia’s move toward the yuan were planted back in 2014, when the annexation of Crimea prompted the US and its allies to threaten Moscow’s access to the mainstream financial system. But it was the full-blown invasion of Ukraine last year that fast-tracked China’s acceptance.



Russia and others have also begun to use the yuan in transactions that don’t even involve China. Bangladesh, for example, agreed with Russia last month to settle a $300 million payment related to the building of a nuclear plant near Dhaka in renminbi, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Even with the the dollar’s dominance relatively entrenched for years to come, some observers speculate that the greenback is headed for a longer-term decline. The events giving life to yuan usage right now may ultimately be a key contributor.



The perk of diversification also applies to China. There’s safety in having standing arrangements with a plethora of trading partners in case simmering tensions with the US turn to a boil. Repercussions from Russia’s war have made other nations anxious about the risk of US-led sanctions, said Esther Law, a senior money manager at Amundi SA. She expects the yuan to continue rising in popularity amid the fear of US-led sanctions and as a “practical” part of China’s growing role as a lender.

“Geopolitical tensions just make it that much more important for China to promote the international use of its own currency,” said Stephen Jen, co-founder of Eurizon SLJ Capital. “There is a war of attrition now between the US and China, in investment and finance.”