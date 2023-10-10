Home / World News / China targets 50% growth in computing power in race against the US

China targets 50% growth in computing power in race against the US

The plan, released by six departments in Beijing including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), has set a target for China's total computing power to reach 300 EFLOPS by 2025

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 0:14 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

China aims to boost the country’s aggregate computing power by more than 50 per cent by 2025, according to a plan released by authorities on Monday, as Beijing tightens its focus on supercomputing and artificial intelligence innovations.The plan comes amid rising competition between China and the US in many high-tech areas ranging from semiconductors and supercomputers to AI, including US export controls on chipmaking equipment.
 
The plan, released by six departments in Beijing including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), has set a target for China’s total computing power to reach 300 EFLOPS by 2025. EFLOPS, equal to one quintillion floating-point operations per second, measures a computer’s speed. The MIIT revealed in August that China’s computing power has reached 197 EFLOPS this year, up from 180 EFLOPS in 2022. The ministry said it ranks China as second behind the United States, but did not elaborate on the scale of the US computing power it referenced.

Also Read

Electronics export in India grew 56% in Q1, emerge as 4th largest item

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Comm min allows EPCMD to issue export registration, membership certificates

US, EU criticise India's rice export ban, request immediate resumption

Asian Games 2023 football: China thrash under-prepared and jaded India 1-5

No electricity, food, fuel, and water: Israel orders 'complete Gaza siege'

Kerala touch strengthens combat gear of Israel police in war against Hamas

Israeli death toll rises to 900 from Hamas' multi-pronged attack: Reports

Israel on war footing, Hamas threatens to kill hostages if houses attacked

Bank of Israel to sell up to $30 billion of forex to stabilise shekel

Topics :China exportsUS exportChina US tradepersonal computer market

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 0:14 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story