Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / China test-fires ICBM into Pacific Ocean; says achieved 'desired goals'

China test-fires ICBM into Pacific Ocean; says achieved 'desired goals'

The launch tested weaponry performance and military training effectiveness and achieved desired goals, the ministry said in a statement

china Flag, China
The new missile could reach the US mainland, the report said | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 11:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Chinese military on Wednesday test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a dummy warhead in the Pacific Ocean, the Defence Ministry announced.

The launch tested weaponry performance and military training effectiveness and achieved desired goals, the ministry said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The missile fell into expected sea areas, the statement said, adding this was a routine arrangement in the annual training plan and relevant countries had been notified in advance.

This test launch is a routine arrangement in our annual training plan. It is in line with international law and practice and is not directed against any country or target," the statement said.

It is the first time in 44 years that China is known to have successfully conducted an atmospheric test of an ICBM over the high seas.

In May 1980, a DF-5 -- China's first ICBM -- flew more than 9,000 kilometres (5,590 miles), the Hong Kobased South China Morning Post reported.

More From This Section

Israel landed heavy blows on Hezbollah, but victory could prove elusive

Developing nations seek help as leaders call for investment in clean energy

IAEA chief shows willingness from Iran to re-engage on nuclear file

US elections: Here's what polls show about Walz, Vance before VP debate

Thailand legalises same-sex marriage, allows couples to wed from January

The new missile could reach the US mainland, the report said.

China's ICBM test comes as missile activities have been ratcheting up in the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier this month, North Korea conducted several short-range ballistic missile tests, flying towards the Sea of Japan or East Sea.

China maintains a no first use of nuclear weapons policy.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cash rich Middle East firms drive record capital investment Into China

China plans to add capital at big banks for first time in a decade

Top Chinese economist vanishes after remarks against Xi in private chat

China's central bank unveils broad stimulus measures to revive economy

Hard brake: Why have China's car dealers lost nearly $20 billion this year?

Topics :ChinaICBMBallistic missile

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story